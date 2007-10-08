Barton to Receive Pauling Award

Jacqueline K. Barton, Arthur & Marian Hanisch Memorial Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, has been selected to receive the 2007 Linus Pauling Award. The award, sponsored by the ACS Oregon, Puget Sound, and Portland Sections, acknowledges outstanding achievement in chemistry and contributions to the field that have merited national and international recognition. The prize is a gold medal.
Barton pioneered the application of transition-metal complexes to probe recognition and reactions of double-helical DNA. She designed chiral metal complexes that recognize nucleic acid sites with specificities rivaling those of DNA-binding proteins. Most recently, her research group designed bulky metallointercalators as site-specific probes of DNA base mismatches. These complexes are now being applied in the discovery of single base mutations and in new diagnostic and chemotherapeutic strategies targeted to mismatch-repair-deficient cells.
She will receive the award during a symposium on Nov. 17 at Oregon State University, Corvallis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter