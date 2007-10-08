Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Barton to Receive Pauling Award

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Jacqueline K. Barton, Arthur & Marian Hanisch Memorial Professor of Chemistry at California Institute of Technology, has been selected to receive the 2007 Linus Pauling Award. The award, sponsored by the ACS Oregon, Puget Sound, and Portland Sections, acknowledges outstanding achievement in chemistry and contributions to the field that have merited national and international recognition. The prize is a gold medal.

Barton pioneered the application of transition-metal complexes to probe recognition and reactions of double-helical DNA. She designed chiral metal complexes that recognize nucleic acid sites with specificities rivaling those of DNA-binding proteins. Most recently, her research group designed bulky metallointercalators as site-specific probes of DNA base mismatches. These complexes are now being applied in the discovery of single base mutations and in new diagnostic and chemotherapeutic strategies targeted to mismatch-repair-deficient cells.

She will receive the award during a symposium on Nov. 17 at Oregon State University, Corvallis.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jacqueline K. Barton to receive 2021 Theodore Richards Award for conspicuous achievement in chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gibbs Medal to Cynthia Burrows
Stephen Lippard named Cotton Medalist

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE