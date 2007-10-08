Bayer, Lanxess Sort Out Antwerp Site

Bayer and Lanxess, the industrial chemicals unit that Bayer spun off several years ago, are realigning their operations in Antwerp, Belgium, following Lanxess' sale of 51% of its styrenic plastics business to Ineos. Bayer plans to cut 155 jobs out of a current total of 900 from its polycarbonate plant in Antwerp. Meanwhile, Lanxess will reorganize its own operations in Antwerp in a move that will affect 127 jobs, most of which will be transferred to external service companies. According to Lanxess, the Belgian site faces steep rises in energy and raw materials costs and strong competition from Asia.
