You Be The Chemist Challenge

I enjoyed reading about the success of the 2007 U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp, and I congratulate all participants, mentors, organizers, and supporters (C&EN, June 25, page 3). It is obviously an event that takes a huge amount of effort from all involved. I would like to inform your readers of another academic competition geared toward a younger group. Called the "You Be the Chemist" (YBTC) Challenge, it is designed to promote the study of chemistry and the benefits of chemicals.

The competition is organized by the Chemical Educational Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Arlington, Va. CEF's academic competition brings together the chemical industry, students, educators, and community members in an effort to gain a stronger appreciation of the sciences.

To develop this appreciation CEF believes it is important to start young, and so YBTC is aimed at students in grades 5–8. Nationwide, individual companies sponsor local and state competitions. Participants are quizzed on chemistry concepts, important historical discoveries, and safety tips.

Winners are selected from each state, and in June, CEF brings the competitors together, with a parent or guardian, for the final competition in Philadelphia. There, they compete for the title of National YBTC Challenge Champion, receive prizes, and participate in group activities and outings around the city. For the 2008 Challenge, CEF expects 20 states and as many as 10,000 students to participate, with more than 30 companies sponsoring various portions of the competition.

I invite and encourage your readership to get involved in this and other CEF activities. It is through such collaborations of industry, the communities in which they do business, and national organizations such as CEF that we can improve standards in science education-a clear benefit to all in the chemical industry and the nation as a whole.

For more information, visit our website at www.chemed.org.