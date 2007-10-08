Chemistry Olympiad Mentors Wanted

High school educators are invited to apply for mentor positions for the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad program. Duties during the three-year term from 2009 to 2011 include helping to conduct the national study camp for high school students held at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado during mid-June each year. In their second and third years, mentors generally accompany four U.S. student competitors to the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO). During the competition, the mentors serve as members of the IChO jury. The 2010 and 2011 IChO events are scheduled to be held in Japan and Turkey, respectively.
Most students at the study camp have completed Advanced Placement Chemistry or the equivalent, therefore instruction at the camp is well beyond the level of high school general chemistry courses. The curriculum also includes considerable laboratory work.
Successful applicants are expected to have background in one or more of the areas of organic, inorganic, analytical, and physical chemistry and biochemistry with classroom experience and should demonstrate involvement with students in special projects or activities. Applicants must be prepared to make a three-year commitment as outlined above. ACS pays all expenses and travel costs, as well as an honorarium.
Interested individuals may obtain an application form at www.acs.org/olympiad by selecting "High School" then "Chemistry Olympiad" or by contacting Margaret Thatcher, Senior Program Associate, U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program, ACS, 1155—16th St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036; phone (202) 872-6328.
The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 28, 2008. Applicants must also arrange to have three letters of reference forwarded to Cecilia Hernandez by Feb. 8 at the above address. For more information, please call Hernandez at (202) 872-6169.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter