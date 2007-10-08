Advertisement

Environment

EPA Approves HCFC-22 Replacements

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
Most Popular in Environment

Three chemical products received approval from EPA last week for use as replacements for hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 in new and existing refrigeration and air conditioning equipment. Unlike HCFC-22, the three products do not deplete stratospheric ozone. They are greenhouse gases, however. EPA says their contribution to global warming will be minimized because the products fall under a regulation that prohibits them from being intentionally vented to the atmosphere. Two products, RS-45 and R-428a, are a blend of refrigerants, including several hydrofluorocarbons. The manufacturer of the third substance, called KDD5, claims the composition of the product as proprietary. EPA concluded that the three products do not pose an environmental or health risk greater than other substitutes for HCFC-22. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA must evaluate whether potential substitutes for ozone-depleting chemicals are acceptable for their intended uses.

