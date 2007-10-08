First ACS Presidential Debates

ACS candidates for president-elect 2008 will participate in the first-ever ACS Presidential Debates this year. On successive Sundays, Oct. 14 and 21, interested members can hear the two candidates, Howard M. Peters and Thomas H. Lane, discuss their visions for the future of the society and their candidacy for the post.
The debates will take place via "Science Studio" a long-running radio show featuring interviews with practicing scientists. Keith Pannell and Russell Chianelli of the department of chemistry at the University of Texas, El Paso, will host the programs. The programs can be heard at 7 PM MST via live stream from radio station KTEP in El Paso at www.ktep.org. Immediately after these dates, recordings of the programs can be accessed at www.sciencestudio.org and www.ktep.org.
