GE, Lilly Pursue Cancer Diagnostics

GE Global Research and GE Healthcare will work with Eli Lilly & Co. to discover in vitro diagnostic assays that may predict patient response to certain cancer therapies. Under the deal, Lilly will provide GE with access to tissue samples from unidentified patients enrolled in clinical trials. "We hope to identify biomarkers for two of our targeted cancer therapeutic agents by examining patient tissues in order to determine which patients are most likely to respond to the medications," says Richard Gaynor, Lilly's vice president for cancer research.
