People

Maggiora Selected For Skolnik Award; 2009 Nominations Open

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
Gerald M. Maggiora, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at both the University of Arizona, Tucson, and its BIO5 Institute, which brings together scientists from different disciplines to tackle global problems, is the winner of the 2008 Herman Skolnik Award presented by the ACS Division of Chemical Information (CINF).

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to and achievements in the theory and practice of chemical information science. The prize consists of a $3,000 honorarium and a plaque.

Maggiora is considered a leader in the field of chemical information. His contributions include the development of chemical and biological information systems, applications of neural networks, and applications of computer-assisted decision-making algorithms.

The division has begun accepting nominations for the 2009 Skolnik Award. Nominations should include the nominee's contributions to the field of chemical information and supporting materials such as a biographical sketch and a list of publications and presentations. Three seconding letters are also required. Send nomination packages to Guenter Grethe, CINF awards chair, at ggrethe@comcast.net. Paper submissions are no longer accepted. The deadline for nominations is June 1, 2008.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

