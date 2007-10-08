Advertisement

Environment

Nominees Sought For Lemelson-MIT Prize

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
The Lemelson-MIT Program is accepting nominations for the $500,000 Lemelson-MIT Prize to recognize outstanding midcareer inventors who have developed a patented product or process of significant value to society that could be or has been adopted for practical use.

The program is also accepting nominations for the $100,000 Lemelson-MIT Award for Sustainability, which supports individuals whose inventions enhance economic opportunities and societal well-being while protecting and restoring the natural environment.

Candidates may be individuals or two collaborating inventors, and they must be nominated by one of their peers. Winners will be invited to participate in Lemelson-MIT Program activities, including youth outreach opportunities to inspire young people to pursue creative lives and careers. Nomination guidelines are available at web.mit.edu/invent/. The deadline for nominations is Nov. 2.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

