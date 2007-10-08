Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

From The Ocean To Patients

by Lisa M. Jarvis
October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Eribulin mesylate
[+]Enlarge

Marine bioprospecting, or panning for drugs in the sea, is an intriguing concept, but to date, it has yielded few actual therapies. More often, what it has done is help chemists translate the promise of nature into viable drug candidates. The stories of two marine-inspired products that are heading toward commercialization illustrate how scientists are learning to overcome past challenges.

PharmaMar, a Spanish company dedicated to probing marine sources for their cancer-fighting potential, is the closest to bringing a marine product to market. A drug the firm calls Yondelis is awaiting final marketing approval in Europe for treating advanced soft tissue sarcoma and is in a handful of Phase II/III studies in other cancers. Its active ingredient, trabectedin, is found in the filter feeder Ecteinascidia turbinata, more commonly known as a sea squirt.

PharmaMar originally set up an aquafarm in Morocco with the notion that trabectedin could be extracted from the organism, says David Newman, chief of the Natural Products Branch of the National Cancer Institute (NCI). That route, however, proved limiting, and real progress began when scientists developed a semisynthetic method to manufacture trabectedin using a bacterial precursor.

The other compound working its way through the pipeline is eribulin mesylate, an analog of halichondrin B, a macrocyclic polyether found in several kinds of sea sponges. Eisai Pharmaceuticals recently initiated Phase III studies of the drug in advanced breast cancer.

It too has traveled a long road. Originally isolated in 1986, halichondrin B was shown to be active in fighting tumors in mouse models. After putting it into clinical development in the early 1990s, NCI funded the collection of 1 ton of the host sponge, which is found in deep water off the coast of New Zealand. That boiled down to a mere 300 mg of product, Newman recalls, not nearly enough to further develop the drug.

NCI subsequently enlisted Yoshito Kishi, a chemistry professor at Harvard University, to devise the total synthesis of halichondrin B. Kishi's group found that only the "ring half" of the molecule was needed for bioactivity and, working with Eisai, generated a range of analogs. That led to a cooperative program between NCI and Eisai, which in 2002 initiated Phase I trials of eribulin, an analog that displays more activity with less toxicity than halichondrin B.

"When we started doing this, there were not the synthetic chemistry techniques available on a large scale," Newman says. Even fermentation routes were limited, because researchers were hesitant to ferment in salt water. However, today, he says, "depending on the compound and the time frame, any and all of these routes are valid."

More On This Topic

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find path to potent anticancer compound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find path to potent anticancer compound
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periwinkle gives up its cancer-busting secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE