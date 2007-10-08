Pfizer Names Mackay To Head Research

Pfizer has named Martin Mackay as president of Pfizer Global Research & Development. Formerly head of research and technology, Mackay replaces John L. LaMattina, who announced his plans to retire in May, soon after Pfizer stopped development of its most promising drug candidate, the cholesterol treatment torcetrapib. In other R&D moves, Pfizer has launched a stand-alone biotherapeutics innovation center to be led by Corey Goodman, a scientist who cofounded the biotech companies Exelixis and Renovis. And the company has hired Briggs Morrison, formerly a high-ranking Merck & Co. R&D executive, to head clinical development.
