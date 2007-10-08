Remsen Award Nominations Sought

The ACS Maryland Section is seeking nominations for the Remsen Award, named in honor of Ira Remsen, the first professor of chemistry and second president of Johns Hopkins University. Remsen Award lecturers are chemists of outstanding achievement, in keeping with Remsen's long and devoted career as a proponent of the highest standards in teaching and research in chemistry. The award consists of a plaque and an honorarium.
The local section is having nominators use the form for ACS national awards available at www.acs.org/funding. (Click on the links for "National Awards," then "Nominations" to reach the page containing the downloadable form.) The deadline is Nov. 30. Send the completed form and brief nominee curriculum vitae to Valerie Smith at vsmith@towson.edu.
