People

Rogers Chosen For Baekeland Award

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
John A. Rogers, Founder Professor of Materials Science & Engineering and professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, has been selected to receive the 2007 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award of the ACS North Jersey Section.

The award, presented every two years to an American chemist under the age of 40, recognizes accomplishments in pure or industrial chemistry as characterized by the initiative, creativeness, leadership, and perseverance of the individual and indicated by published or unpublished evidence. The award, which consists of a gold medal and $5,000, will be presented at a symposium on Nov. 15 at New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark. Rogers will deliver a talk titled "Bigger Is Better: Nanomaterials for Large-Area Electronics."

Sponsored by Dow subsidiary Union Carbide, the award was established in 1944 to commemorate the technical and industrial achievements of Leo Hendrik Baekeland and to encourage younger chemists to follow his example.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

