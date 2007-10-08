Advertisement

Materials

Seaborg Medal Will Go to Williams

October 8, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 41
Williams
R . Stanley Williams, HP Senior Fellow at Hewlett-Packard Laboratories and founding director of the HP Quantum Science Research group, will receive the 2007 Glenn T. Seaborg Medal during the 14th Annual Seaborg Symposium on Nov. 3 at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Over the past 30 years, Williams' primary scientific research has been in the areas of solid-state chemistry and physics and their applications to technology. This has led to studies of nanostructures and chemically assembled materials with emphasis on the thermodynamics of size and shape. Most recently, he has examined the fundamental limits of information and computing, which has led to his current research in nanoelectronics and nanophotonics.

The Seaborg Medal was established in 1987 by the UCLA department of chemistry and biochemistry to honor individuals for their significant contributions to chemistry and biochemistry.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

