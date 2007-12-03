Air Products & Chemicals is expanding its capacity to make nitrogen trifluoride, which is used as a chamber-cleaning gas in the manufacture of electronics. At the company's main NF3 plant in Hometown, Pa., capacity has been increased by 200 metric tons to more than 2,200 metric tons per year. In Ulsan, South Korea, Air Products has decided to build a second 500-metric-ton plant that will open in the first half of 2009. The first plant at that site is set to open early next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter