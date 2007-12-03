Asahi Boosts Battery Separators

Asahi Kasei Chemicals will spend $93 million to boost capacity in Moriyama, Japan, for its Hipore-brand microporous polyolefin membrane separators used in manufacturing rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Asahi says it already has a 50% share of the market for these separators, mostly used in mobile electronic devices. The expansion will take place in two phases in fiscal 2008 and 2009 and will increase Asahi's capacity by 50%. Separately, ExxonMobil Chemical says it has developed a new separation film for lithium-ion batteries.
