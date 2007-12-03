Baldrige Awards Announced

Five organizations are being recognized by the Commerce Department with Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Awards for excellence in organizational performance. The recipients are the U.S. Army Armament Research, Development & Engineering Center; the City of Coral Springs, Fla.; Sharp HealthCare; Mercy Health System; and Pro-Tec Coating Co. This year's winners were selected from 84 applicants and evaluated in seven areas: leadership; strategic planning; customer and market focus; measurement, analysis, and knowledge management; workforce focus; process management; and results. "The organizations we recognize today have given us superb examples of innovation, excellence, and world-class performance," said Commerce Secretary Carlos M. Gutierrez. "They serve as role models for organizations of all kinds striving to improve effectiveness and increase value to their customers," he added. The Baldrige Awards, named after the 26th commerce secretary, were established in 1987 to "enhance the competitiveness and performance of U.S. businesses." The 2007 recipients will receive their awards in Washington, D.C., early next year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter