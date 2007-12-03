Chemistry Nobel Prize Winner

It was immensely delightful to learn the news of the 2007 Nobel Prize in Chemistry going to Gerhard Ertl (C&EN, Oct. 15, page 9). As a graduate student pursuing a doctoral degree at the University of Illinois, Chicago, Ertl proved ready reckoner for topics related to metal-adsorbate interactions through his publications and books. For most of our group, his work provided valuable direction and guidance.
I feel truly grateful and happy to send my hearty congratulations to Ertl for bringing glory to the field of surface science.
Vijay Agrawal
Nasik, India
