Dow Will Boost Polyurethanes R&D

Dow Chemical will spend $20 million to enlarge R&D operations in Correggio, Italy, and make the site its global R&D center for polyurethane systems and formulations. Plans call for a new applications lab and pilot plant, as well as additional space for testing polymers intended for uses such as building insulation and shoe soles. Dow also plans to increase production of Styrofoam insulation at the site by 30% and optimize a polyurethane systems plant. Scheduled for completion in 2009, the improvements will help boost employment at the installation, 90 miles south of Milan, to 200 from the current 170.
