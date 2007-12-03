Fuel-Cell Start-up Gets Financing

The Southampton, England-based advanced materials firm Bac2 is receiving $4.1 million in funding in a financing round led by the venture capital firms London Seed Capital and London Business Angels. Bac2, started in 2005, is developing ElectroPhen, an electrically conductive plastic used for bipolar plates in proton exchange membrane fuel cells. The company describes ElectroPhen as the only bulk, commercially available, electrically conductive polymer.
