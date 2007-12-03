India's Nirma Buys U.S. Soda Ash Firm

Nirma, an Indian manufacturer of detergents and industrial chemicals, has agreed to acquire Searles Valley Minerals, a producer of soda ash and other inorganic chemicals at three sites in California's Mojave Desert. The seller is the investment firm Sun Capital Partners, which acquired SVM in 2004 from the fertilizer producer IMC Global. SVM has annual sales of about $300 million, according to Indian reports on the deal.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter