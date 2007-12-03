Methanex Secures Natural Gas Supply

Methanex has agreed to "prepay" $40 million to Latin American natural gas producer GeoPark Holdings in a deal intended to secure new gas supplies for its Chilean methanol plants. Methanex has had problems securing gas from Argentina during the Southern Hemisphere's winter. The $40 million will help underwrite the development of GeoPark's gas reserves in southern Chile. Methanex Senior Vice President Paul Schlodtz says that the deal "represents an important step to restore secure, long-term gas supply to our plants in Chile."
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter