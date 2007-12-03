Advertisement

Environment

New Products

New and notable in the chemical industry

by Kenneth Moore
December 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 49
Chemicals and materials

Polyethylene Glycol A monodispersed PEG compound, maleimidopropionyl-PEG NHS ester (shown), is designed to improve cross-linking between compounds with amino groups and thiol functions. The polymer homogeneity, single molecular weight, and extended PEG space length provide high functional integrity, decrease issues with polydispersed polymer mixtures, and boost solubility of poorly soluble drugs, thereby improving assays and drug optimizations. Polypure, www.polypure.no

Clear Resin A new stereolithography resin, WaterClear Ultra, is colorless and transparent. When compared with various plastics samples, it has clarity resembling that of milled acrylic. The resin can be used for lenses that previously had to be made of the acrylic. Additionally, due to the resin's clarity, some products may be used without finishing processes. DSM Somos, www.dsmdesotech.com

(1) Custom Films APTIV film, a new range of high-performance film products, is customizable with a maximum width of 1.5 meters and thickness between 6 and 750 nm. The material's properties allow it to withstand high temperatures and resist radiation. It also exhibits excellent resistance to chemical wear. The film may be recycled or converted after use. Victrex, www.victrex.com

Plant Material And Equipment

Air Quality DirectSense IAQ meter is a compact environmental diagnostic instrument. With real-time display of up to 15 simultaneous measurements of immediate readings or long-term results, the meter can measure volatile organic compounds, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, percent relative humidity, temperature, and derived moisture readings such as dewpoint. Ozone, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and other toxic gas sensors, as well as sensors for air velocity, pressure, and more may be added. GrayWolf, www.wolfsense.com

Towers Fully assembled and fully customizable acid-resistant, brick-lined towers are fitted with carbon-steel outer shells and lined with Koch Knight's Pyroflex. These towers remain durable for decades under severe acid conditions. The internal brick lining is acid-proof and corrosion resistant even in high-temperature environments. Towers are available for delivery worldwide and may be built with diameters of up to 15 feet. Koch Knight LLC, www.kochknight.com

Instruments and labware

Heating A new product for heating round-bottomed flasks and vials, Atlas Dry Baths come in two models. The stacking dry bath can accommodate flasks of various volumes, from 50 mL to 1 L, due to its series of concentric cups. The cups may be replaced to fit inserts for six to 12 vials. A triple dry bath is available for three flasks from 50 mL to 250 mL. With operating temperatures up to 280 °C, the protective safety shield ensures that the bath stays safe to touch during operation. Syrris, www.syrris.com

Spectroscope Using a variable path length extension, Solo-VPE allows UV-Vis measurements of varying solution concentrations without making dilutions. Based on user-specified thresholds and criteria, the measurement path length is changed between 0.010 to 20 mm in 5 μm increments to measure peak wavelength, absorbance, or required dilution ratios for a solution. C Technologies, www.ctechnologiesinc.com

(2) Drug Testing Drug delivery testing can be automated and improved with the Xelair, Xelize, and Xelox systems. Xelair tests content uniformity of emitted dose; both Xelize and Xelox are used to determine particle size together with the Andersen Cascade Impactor and the Next Generation Impactor, respectively. Astech Projects, www.astechprojects.com

GC Columns Zebron ZB-XLB GC columns provide stable gas chromatographic analyses for environmental applications. The low-polarity columns were engineered specifically for bleed-sensitive detectors such as mass spectrometers and can help resolve complex samples and identify unknown contaminants. These columns provide resolution of a range of compounds, from PCBs to pesticides and herbicides. Phenomenex Inc., www.phenomenex.com

