One Perspective On Plastics Recycling

The article on plastics recycling was encouraging (C&EN, Oct. 15, page 15). I think I can add some historical context that your readers might find interesting.
Some of the techniques highlighted were developed or tested, improved, and disseminated two decades ago by the Center for Plastics Recycling Research based at Rutgers University. The effort involved chemical engineers, chemists and materials scientists, industrial engineers, and even policy specialists from several universities. The center's main sponsors were the Plastics Recycling Foundation and the New Jersey Commission on Science & Technology (NJCST).
The foundation had been created at the initiative of the Society of the Plastics Industry trade association, and its leadership was composed mainly of business executives from the major resin producers. Naturally, these people were often accused of what we would now call "greenwashing," as skeptics found it hard to believe that effective plastics recycling was actually in the interest of suppliers of virgin material. Your article gives fascinating insight into the complex market relationships between suppliers, recyclers, and customers, suggesting that the initial vision of a shared interest was spot-on. Perhaps other C&EN readers will add their own perspectives.
David Hochman, former deputy director, NJCST
New York City
