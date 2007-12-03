Railroads Delay Tank Car Standards

The railroad industry has agreed to delay implementation of new design specifications for tank cars carrying chlorine and anhydrous ammonia until April 1, 2008. The standard, which requires heavier, thicker steel shells and extra padding, had been scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2008, for newly purchased tankers. The Association of American Railroads agreed to the delay at the request of the Federal Railroad Administration, which plans to propose broad federal design standards for hazardous material tank cars during the first quarter of the new year. The government's plan will target rail shipments of toxic inhalation hazards, a group of chemicals that are extremely dangerous if released. AAR Assistant Vice President of Communications Kelly Donley says her organization intends to push ahead with its own plan and acknowledges that "there will be potential for discrepancy" between what the government proposes and the industry's new tank car requirements. She points out that rulemaking is a lengthy process and more stringent federal safety standards for tank cars might not be put into force for a few years. "Our tank car committee is anxious to keep moving forward in making tank cars as safe as possible and less vulnerable" to rupture and leakage in the event of an accident.