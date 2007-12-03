Rohm And Haas Gets New Roof

Rohm and Haas has updated the roof on its Philadelphia headquarters building using its own elastomeric coating to reduce energy costs and provide longer life. According to Colin Gouveia, a Rohm and Haas marketing director, "By helping to reduce the urban heat island effect by providing a cool, reflective surface, elastomeric coatings are a sustainable technology that demonstrates the way people need to think and act in regard to the environment."
