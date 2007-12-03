Süd Chemie Expands Zeolite Catalysts

Süd Chemie has broken ground for a specialty zeolite plant in Bitterfeld, Germany. When completed in 2009, the plant will manufacture a new catalyst that will be used in a process developed by the engineering firm Lurgi to make propylene from methanol, thus allowing propylene to be derived from coal or natural gas instead of petroleum. "For the first time, our customers will be offered an alternative basis for their propylene and polypropylene production, namely natural gas and coal instead of oil, which is becoming increasingly expensive," says Hans-Joachim Müller, a member of Süd Chemie's management board.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter