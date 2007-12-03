Special Recognition

John J. Baldwin, cofounder, president, and chief executive officer of Vitae Pharmaceuticals, has been inducted into the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry Hall of Fame, which was established to recognize overall outstanding contributions to medicinal chemistry through a combination of research, teaching, and service.

Juan Carlos Campuzano, a distinguished fellow at Argonne National Laboratory, has received the Outstanding Technical Achievement Award from the Hispanic Engineer National Achievement Award Corp. In addition, Monica C. Regalbuto, head of the process chemistry and engineering department at Argonne, received HENAAC's Professional Achievement Award. The awards recognize the contributions of outstanding Hispanic American science, engineering, technology, and math professionals.

Dennis Curran, Distinguished Service Professor and Bayer Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pittsburgh, is the recipient of the 2007 Harry & Carol Mosher Award. The award is given annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to an ACS member who has demonstrated excellence in chemistry, worked to ensure advancement of the chemical profession, and participated fully in ACS on a national, regional, and local level.

Nar S. Dalal, Dirac Professor of Chemistry & Biochemistry at Florida State University and faculty associate at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory, has been awarded the 2007 Southern Chemist Award by the ACS Memphis Section. The award honors outstanding achievement by a chemist working in the southern region of the U.S. that has brought recognition to the region. Dalal is recognized internationally for his contributions in magnetic resonance spectroscopy and its novel application to a wide range of problems spanning such diverse fields as quantum chemistry, high-temperature superconductivity, and free-radical chemistry in toxicology and carcinogenesis.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

Albert L. Fry, Elisha B. Nye Professor of Chemistry at Wesleyan University, is the winner of the Manuel M. Baizer Award, presented by the Electrochemical Society's Organic & Biological Electrochemistry Division. Fly's research is on the use of quantum chemical computations to obtain information about mechanisms of organic electrode processes and structures of electrochemically generated intermediates. The award consists of a scroll and $1,000 cash prize.