Weapons Labs Hit In Worker Safety Report

Persistent safety problems stemming from long-standing management weaknesses were uncovered at the Department of Energy's three nuclear weapons laboratories in a Government Accountability Office report released last week. Nearly 60 serious accidents or near misses were found in an examination of internal reports since 2000 at Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia National Laboratories. Accidents included worker exposure to radiation, inhalation of toxic vapors, and electrical shocks, and although no one was killed, serious harm to workers and damage to buildings occurred, GAO says. Lab management has taken steps to address safety concerns, GAO continues, but management has no way to determine the effectiveness of safety improvements because it lacks outcome-based measures. The report also notes DOE's future safety oversight will rely more strongly on management by lab contractors, but GAO says it is unclear if this new system would succeed since the labs lack means to demonstrate progress. DOE generally agreed with GAO's views. The report is available at www.gao.gov.