Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Weapons Labs Hit In Worker Safety Report

December 3, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Persistent safety problems stemming from long-standing management weaknesses were uncovered at the Department of Energy's three nuclear weapons laboratories in a Government Accountability Office report released last week. Nearly 60 serious accidents or near misses were found in an examination of internal reports since 2000 at Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia National Laboratories. Accidents included worker exposure to radiation, inhalation of toxic vapors, and electrical shocks, and although no one was killed, serious harm to workers and damage to buildings occurred, GAO says. Lab management has taken steps to address safety concerns, GAO continues, but management has no way to determine the effectiveness of safety improvements because it lacks outcome-based measures. The report also notes DOE's future safety oversight will rely more strongly on management by lab contractors, but GAO says it is unclear if this new system would succeed since the labs lack means to demonstrate progress. DOE generally agreed with GAO's views. The report is available at www.gao.gov.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE