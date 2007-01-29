THE ARCHITECTURALLY beautiful city of Chicago will set the scene for the American Chemical Society's 233rd national meeting. The ACS president, 28 technical divisions, one secretariat, and three committees will host the original programming in 682 half-day oral sessions and 96 poster sessions. More than 9,400 papers will be presented.
One overarching theme selected by ACS President Katie Hunt and the Committee on Divisional Activities is "Sustainability of Energy, Food, and Water." This program consists of several presidential events as well as 47 sessions contributed by many ACS divisions. Other symposia and events include "Sustainability and Chemistry: Tomorrow's Challenge for Today's Students" and presentation of Student Affiliates ACS Chapter Awards. This year's ACS national awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, March 27. George M. Whitesides will deliver the Priestley Medal Address at this event; other winners will deliver their addresses throughout the meeting.
Whether you attribute Chicago's being called the Windy City to all the "windy mouthed" politicians who have been hosted at the city's many presidential nominating conventions or to the need to put rocks in your pockets to maintain your gait walking down the street, you're sure to find a dizzying array of attractions to fill your free time.
Special and social events, professional development programming, exhibitor workshops, short courses, C&EN-Chemjobs Career Fair activities, and student activities will also compete for your time and attention. The exposition will feature more than 250 exhibiting companies in more than 500 booths showcasing the firms' services; instruments; publications; and scientific software and computer hardware; as well as chromatographic, lab, and safety equipment in McCormick Place Lakeside Hall D from Monday morning through 1 PM on Wednesday.
