Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

233rd National Meeting

Chicago, March 25-29

January 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

inspired by mercury
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
Ice forms on the mirrored statue by British artist Anish Kapoor in Chicago&apos;s Millennium Park. Although better known as &quot;The Bean,&quot; the sculpture is titled &quot;Cloud Gate.&quot;
Credit: Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images
Ice forms on the mirrored statue by British artist Anish Kapoor in Chicago's Millennium Park. Although better known as "The Bean", the sculpture is titled "Cloud Gate".

THE ARCHITECTURALLY beautiful city of Chicago will set the scene for the American Chemical Society's 233rd national meeting. The ACS president, 28 technical divisions, one secretariat, and three committees will host the original programming in 682 half-day oral sessions and 96 poster sessions. More than 9,400 papers will be presented.

One overarching theme selected by ACS President Katie Hunt and the Committee on Divisional Activities is "Sustainability of Energy, Food, and Water." This program consists of several presidential events as well as 47 sessions contributed by many ACS divisions. Other symposia and events include "Sustainability and Chemistry: Tomorrow's Challenge for Today's Students" and presentation of Student Affiliates ACS Chapter Awards. This year's ACS national awards dinner and ceremony will be held on Tuesday evening, March 27. George M. Whitesides will deliver the Priestley Medal Address at this event; other winners will deliver their addresses throughout the meeting.

Whether you attribute Chicago's being called the Windy City to all the "windy mouthed" politicians who have been hosted at the city's many presidential nominating conventions or to the need to put rocks in your pockets to maintain your gait walking down the street, you're sure to find a dizzying array of attractions to fill your free time.

Special and social events, professional development programming, exhibitor workshops, short courses, C&EN-Chemjobs Career Fair activities, and student activities will also compete for your time and attention. The exposition will feature more than 250 exhibiting companies in more than 500 booths showcasing the firms' services; instruments; publications; and scientific software and computer hardware; as well as chromatographic, lab, and safety equipment in McCormick Place Lakeside Hall D from Monday morning through 1 PM on Wednesday.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
247th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
245th ACS National Meeting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
239th ACS National Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE