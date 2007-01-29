Air Liquide opens U.S. R&D center

Air Liquide has opened an R&D and technology center in Newark, Del., that will soon employ 150 people. The $35 million site will bring together scientists from Air Liquide's Chicago Research Center; its Medal separation membrane subsidiary in Newport, Del.; Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S.; and its Seppic specialty chemicals subsidiary. Air Liquide says its R&D and advanced technologies divisions operate 18 such centers in Europe, North America, and Japan.
