Arkema, partner plan Indian acrylic acid

Arkema has reached a preliminary agreement with India's Essar Chemicals to form a 50-50 venture for manufacturing acrylic acid and esters. The companies intend to build a new plant in Vadinar in the northwestern state of Gujarat that will come on-line in 2010. The facility will get its propylene feedstock from a refinery Essar just built at the same location. Arkema says the acrylic acid plant will be India's first. Essar is a large Indian business group active in construction, steel, and oil refining.
