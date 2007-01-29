Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

Bloggers Anonymous

Personal-journal-style websites usher in a new age of chemical communication

by Bethany Halford
January 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

Bloggers can work in their pajamas.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Colin Garvie
Credit: Colin Garvie

HI, MY NAME IS BETH, and I'm a blogoholic.

My visits to the blogosphere started innocently enough. Occasional trips to blogs about celebrity gossip and shoes gave me a little pick-me-up during a long day at my keyboard. Then, about nine months ago, I discovered that there are chemists out in the blogosphere, documenting the chemical world with websites that run the gamut from scholarly to silly, sometimes simultaneously.

In case you're not familiar with blogs, they're regularly updated online journals where readers can comment on whatever the blogger has posted. "They engage the writer and reader in an open conversation and are shifting the Internet paradigm as we know it," gushes Technorati, a search engine that currently tracks over 63 million blogs, of which 100 or so are dedicated to chemistry.

"The blogging platform is like giving everyone their own printing press," remarks veteran chemistry blogger Derek Lowe. Since 2002, Lowe has been using his "In the Pipeline" blog as a personal Op-Ed page, available to anyone with an Internet connection. His 5,000 or so daily readers can weigh in on what's happening in the pharmaceutical industry or add their own reminiscences to one of Lowe's occasional tales from the bench.

But you don't have to be as cerebral as Lowe to carve out a spot in the blogosphere. Paul H. Docherty's "Totally Synthetic" blog, for example, takes a nuts-and-bolts approach, deconstructing the latest hot papers on natural product syntheses. At the other end of the spectrum, Dylan Stiles became a chemistry-blogging legend by documenting life as a graduate student on his now-defunct "Tenderbutton" blog.

With such rich reading material, you can see why my visits to the blogosphere have gone from a recreational pastime to a full-blown habit. And I'm not alone. Plenty of others are reading too, even the chemical crème de la crème.

Totally Synthetic has become so popular with synthetic organic chemists that Docherty, who's still in graduate school, is often approached by well-known researchers when he attends chemistry meetings. "It's a little weird," he says of the attention. Both Lowe and Stiles now write columns for Chemistry World, the Royal Society of Chemistry's monthly magazine.

I worry. Will a blogger put me out of work one day? I find a little consolation in the fact that most chemistry bloggers seem to have no interest in moving into writing full-time. Also, many write their blogs anonymously.

I've been thinking a lot about the facile anonymity the Internet provides. It strikes me as both troubling and liberating, particularly when you consider how people who comment—many of whom prefer to remain anonymous—add value to a blog's content. Who knows what muckrakers will uncover or what gossip will be divulged when they don't have to be accountable for it?

"What you say carries more weight when you put your name behind it," says Paul Bracher, who runs the rabble-rousing "ChemBark" blog. "It's unfair to talk about others without letting people know where you come from, especially if you're going to be critical about other people's work." Mitch Andre Garcia, of "Chemical Forums", says, "Using my real name keeps me more honest, reflective, and judicious with what I write."

The flip side, of course, is that the anonymity fosters more open discussions. It gives a voice to people who might otherwise hold their tongues for fear of expressing an unpopular opinion. The comments responding to "Confessions of a Chauvinist," a recent posting on "The Chem Blog," may shed more light on the attitudes that are holding back women in chemistry than anything C&EN has written in recent memory.

Personally, I look forward to seeing more chemistry blogs, anonymous or otherwise. Although you might expect a blog addict to say that, my mind reels from the opportunities they provide. They connect chemists not only to one another but also to the rest of the world.

Kyle Finchsigmate, who writes "The Chem Blog," puts it best: "At the very core of science, something which it simply could never function without is the ability to exchange information. Today, what with the Internet, information needn't just be transferred faster (which everyone seems to think is the only blessing it has bestowed upon us), but it can be transferred in whole new ways, ways that were simply unimaginable 30 years ago," he says.

"As silly as it sounds, I'm just so happy to be a part of that transformation," Finchsigmate continues. "It just makes me ... proud. It's the same reason I do science, I guess. It's the new frontier, and I want to see how far I can push this thing until it does something that I never even expected it to do."

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Social media 101 for scientists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How The Internet Changed The Way Chemists Look For Work
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Conversation Starter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE