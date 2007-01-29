Cabot and DA Nano exchange lawsuits

Cabot Microelectronics has filed a patent infringement enforcement action against DuPont Air Products NanoMaterials (DA Nano) alleging infringement of Cabot Micro patents on chemical mechanical planarization slurries used to smooth tungsten in semiconductor manufacturing. The suit is a response to a complaint filed Dec. 8, 2006, by DA Nano seeking a declaration of noninfringement and invalidity for the Cabot Micro patents at issue. Cabot Micro says it previously refused DA Nano's request for a license to the patents.
