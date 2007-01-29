Coley halts work on hepatitis drug

Massachusetts-based Coley Pharmaceutical will discontinue development of Actilon, its candidate for the treatment of hepatitis C virus infection, due to disappointing results from two concurrent clinical trials. In dropping the program, Coley says it has reduced its workforce, primarily drug development staff, by approximately 22%, or 33 employees, and that it will seek to outsource drug development activities going forward.
