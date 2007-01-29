Competition for Members

OTHER PROFESSIONAL societies give access to technical journals with their memberships, but ACS does not. This is a huge drawback. I will be forced to not renew my membership next year because I have to join other societies to gain access to the non-ACS technical journals I need. Although I received Analytical Chemistry for many years, I was forced to cancel this due to costs, because I could get similar information from other journals.
I think you need to look at your competition. Loss of my membership probably does not matter to ACS, but think how much larger ACS would be if you offered, say, online access to one of the journals in the member's field of study.
David A. Wynn
Milwaukee, Wis.
