Diversa joins with New Zealand groups

Enzymes developer Diversa has formed a research agreement with Scion and AgResearch, two government-owned institutes in New Zealand (C&EN, Jan. 22, page 20). The partners will investigate using Diversa's enzymes to convert New Zealand-grown trees into sugars that can be fermented into ethanol and other products. Given its significant plantation forest resources, "New Zealand is in a unique position of being able to investigate the real possibility of transforming from a petrochemical-based to a carbohydrate-based economy," says Richard Curtis, AgResearch's business development manager.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter