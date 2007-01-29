Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Lighting up azobenzene

January 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Talayuki Kawashima
Credit: Courtesy of Talayuki Kawashima

An azobenzene derivative that fluoresces more intensely than any other azobenzene compound has been synthesized by chemists in Japan (Chem. Commun., DOI: 10.1039/b615966d). Azobenzene and its derivatives are widely used commercially as dyes, but they generally exhibit little or no fluorescence because they tend to isomerize when irradiated with light. The new derivative (shown) was prepared by Junro Yoshino, Naokazu Kano, and Takayuki Kawashima at the University of Tokyo. Its structure features a tight, intramolecular boron-nitrogen dative bond, which provides rigidity for the structure around the azo group, and two strongly electron-withdrawing pentafluorophenyl groups. Upon irradiation, the compound glows green with a light-emitting efficiency 30,000 times greater than that of unsubstituted azobenzene. The new compound will expand the possibilities of employing azobenzenes as fluorescent materials for chemical sensors, fluorescent probes, and other light-emitting devices, according to the authors. "The future challenge for this work will be tuning the emission wavelength and improving the fluorescence quantum yield by modifying the substituents," Kawashima says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Getting that organic glow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Decked-out thiophene adds versatility to semiconducting polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Better Perylene Suncatcher

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE