Molecular Insight expands portfolio

Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals has licensed Onalta, a radiolabeled peptide for the treatment of pancreatic neuroendocrine and carcinoid tumors, from Novartis. Onalta, which has orphan drug status from FDA, has been studied in Phase I and II clinical trials. Earlier this month, Molecular Insight added another radiotherapeutic to its portfolio by licensing Solazed, Bayer Schering Pharma's small molecule labeled with iodine-131 for the treatment of malignant melanoma. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed, but both include upfront, milestone, and royalty payments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter