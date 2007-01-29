Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

NIH reauthorization takes effect

January 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Zerhouni
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NIH
Credit: NIH

Legislation reauthorizing NIH for the first time in 14 years was signed into law by President George W. Bush on Jan. 15. In response, the agency released a memo on actions it is taking to implement the act. In that memo, NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni stated that an ad hoc working group has been formed to determine how best to address items related to the act, such as setting up a common fund to support agencywide research, reporting on agency-funded research, and setting up a review process of the agency's structure. Other NIH actions the working group will review include the creation of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning & Strategic Initiatives to make sure scientific opportunities are being tackled and the formation of a Council of Councils to provide advice on research proposals to be funded by the common fund. "This affirmation from Congress and the President has come at a critical time, and we want to ensure that we take the best possible advantage of this opportunity," Zerhouni said.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Commission On Forensic Science Is Launched
NIH Advisory Board Okays Reorganization
NIH Urged To Address Financial Conflicts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE