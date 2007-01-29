NIH reauthorization takes effect

Legislation reauthorizing NIH for the first time in 14 years was signed into law by President George W. Bush on Jan. 15. In response, the agency released a memo on actions it is taking to implement the act. In that memo, NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni stated that an ad hoc working group has been formed to determine how best to address items related to the act, such as setting up a common fund to support agencywide research, reporting on agency-funded research, and setting up a review process of the agency's structure. Other NIH actions the working group will review include the creation of the Division of Program Coordination, Planning & Strategic Initiatives to make sure scientific opportunities are being tackled and the formation of a Council of Councils to provide advice on research proposals to be funded by the common fund. "This affirmation from Congress and the President has come at a critical time, and we want to ensure that we take the best possible advantage of this opportunity," Zerhouni said.