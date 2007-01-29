New Products

Chemicals and materials

Spiral Elements Fluid Systems Spirapro TFC elements consist of a polyamide thin-film composite membrane with a sanitary spiral-wound net outer wrap. The reverse osmosis and SR3 nanofiltration elements are suited for desalting and separation of antibiotics and pharmaceutical ingredients and for separating small molecules from chromatography effluent or other intermediate purification processes. Koch Membrane Systems, www.kochmembrane.com

High-temperature Coating Developed for equipment and parts in the power generation, chemical, refining, and drilling industries, VpCI-371 coating fights corrosion and metal fatigue at temperatures up to 1,100 oF. Single-component, air-curing coating is easy to apply and dries quickly to give an aluminum appearance. Cortec, www.cortecvci.com

Enzyme Labeling The Hook HRP Plus kit lets researchers directly label enzymes with horseradish peroxidase (HRP). The amine-reactive activated HRP offers more than 90% coupling efficiency, which is superior to that achieved with the more commonly used gluteraldehyde coupling chemistry. G-Biosciences, www.gbiosciences.com

Literature and services

Laboratory Supplies The 2007?08 Thomas Scientific Catalog includes descriptions and pricing for thousands of laboratory supplies, chemicals, and equipment. New sections provide extensive coverage of chromatography and life sciences. Thomas Scientific, www.thomassci.com

(1) Platinum Labware catalog and reference handbook outlines the selection, care, and use of equipment made from platinum and other precious metals. Platinum is the preferred material in many applications involving high temperatures or corrosive substances. Alfa Aesar, www.alfa.com

Instruments and labware

LC/MS Detection The MSQ Plus is a high-speed single-quadrupole liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry detection system. Features include fully automated system security, secure data integrity, built-in audit trails, and electronic signatures and sign-offs. Fast scan rates ensure ample data sampling from high-speed liquid chromatography systems. Thermo Fisher Scientific, www.thermo.com

(2) Evaporator Heidolph rotary evaporator model 4003 features integrated vacuum and vapor-temperature controllers with a choice of three programs for automated distillations. An autostart/stop function allows one-touch button operation to start rotation, vacuum control, and the process timer. Brinkmann Instruments, www.brinkmann.com

Gas Cooler Made for installation in 19-inch racks, the Gas Cooler EGK 2-19 is designed around a compressor cooler that provides stable performance in high ambient temperatures. For easy maintenance, final sample filters, condensate-removal pumps, and moisture detectors are located on the front panel. B?hler Technologies, www.buehler-technologies.com

(3) Autosampler The Vortex consists of an integrated autosampling device and multistirrer. The assembly is temperature controlled and heated and is capable of handling both 20- and 40-mL vials. Each vial position has its own magnetic stirring mechanism. Unit can be coupled to a triple-detector array or a relative viscometer. Viscotek, www.viscotek.com

Plant materials and equipment

Wave Transmitter By emitting an acoustic-wave pulse that is reflected from the surface of a material up to 80 meters away, the Sultan acoustic-wave transmitter allows noncontact measurement of vapors, dust, solids, and liquids in a wide spectrum of industries. Device is built to withstand harsh environments and includes a programmable fail-safe mode. Hawk Measurement Systems, www.hawklevel.com

Mobile Workstation Designed for use with the firm's portable material-analysis instruments, the goLab Mobile Workstation acts as a wheeled carrier for transport between locations and then unfolds to allow sampling on location in the warehouse, production floor, or loading dock. Unit features a stable, nonslip platform and large wheels suitable for both inside and outside work. Analytical Spectral Devices, www.asdi.com

Gas Analyzers Titan Industrial Fourier transform infrared spectrometer systems provide real-time, multicomponent, extractive gas-phase analysis for applications including industrial hygiene, process optimization, quality control, and research. Unit includes externally mounted corrosion-resistant gas cells. Software can simultaneously display trend charts, IR spectra, and concentration tables. Midac, www.midac.com