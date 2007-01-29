Newcomer plans polysilicon facility

Hoku Scientific, a Kapolei, Hawaii-based start-up in the fuel-cell and solar energy sectors, has signed a $27 million contract with Graeber Engineering Consultants and MSA Apparatus Construction for hydrogen reduction and hydrogenation reactors used in polysilicon production. Hoku wants to build a $260 million solar polysilicon plant in Pocatello, Idaho, by early 2009. Earlier this month, the company announced a seven-year, $370 million polysilicon supply agreement with Sanyo Electric.
