Renovis cuts staff, targets development

Renovis, a South San Francisco-based biotech company focused on drugs for neurological and inflammatory diseases, will eliminate approximately 50 positions, or 40% of its workforce, as part of a restructuring intended to reduce spending and focus research on late-stage preclinical drug discovery programs. The company says the move will not affect its partnership with Pfizer to develop small-molecule vanilloid receptor antagonists; clinical trials are expected to begin this year. Renovis says it is hoping to advance two programs for inflammatory disease and pain indications into clinical trials by 2008.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter