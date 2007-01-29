Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Roger Adams Award in Organic Chemistry

January 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Danishefsky
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah May
Credit: Sarah May

William Schulz

Sponsored by Organic Reactions Inc. and Organic Syntheses Inc.

Samuel J. Danishefsky has been called one of the most inventive synthetic chemists of the day. In fact, "the central quest of his four-decade-long career has been that of enlarging the power of organic synthesis," comments Julius Rebek, director of Skaggs Institute for Chemical Biology and a professor of chemistry at Scripps Research Institute.

Danishefsky, 71, is a professor of chemistry at Columbia University and is the Eugene Kettering Chair and director of the Laboratory for Bioorganic Chemistry at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. He is an internationally recognized leader in chemistry, specializing in the synthesis of biologically active organic compounds.

Highlights of Danishefsky's career include original insights into the chemical potential of vinylpyridines, which led to total syntheses of steroids. The use of highly electrophilic allenes was pivotal in an early synthesis of camptothecin. His total synthesis of mitomycin led to the first characterization of the highly labile leucomitosenes and the demonstration of chemical models for in vivo drug activation.

In the mid-1970s, Danishefsky commenced a lifelong investigation of synergistic dienes in the Diels-Alder reaction. These dienes were derived from extended silyl enol ether motifs and led to the total syntheses of a broad range of natural products. Danishefsky's dienes are used worldwide in chemical synthesis.

In the mid-1980s, Danishefsky described the Lewis-acid-catalyzed diene aldehyde cycloaddition reaction leading to dihydropyrones. This chemistry was organized to provide a general strategy for the stereoselective total synthesis of polypropionate-derived natural products, culminating in a synthesis of zincophorin.

Natural product total synthesis has been a recurring theme in Danishefsky's work. Each synthesis is dedicated to studying one or more key issues of reaction design or reaction feasibility. Representative triumphs of the past decade include FK506, rapamycin, 5-N-acetylardeemin, gypsetin, paclitaxel (Taxol), dysidiolide, eleutherobin, himastatin, tricycloillicinone, halichlorine, rishirilide B, radicicol, pinnaic acids, heliquinomycinone, gelsemine, TMC-95, merrilactone, guanacastepene, cycloproparadicicol, migrastatin, lactonamycinone, and aigialomycin.

Using a strategy that he termed glycal assembly, Danishefsky has developed a number of fully synthetic tumor-associated, carbohydrate, antigen-based vaccines, consisting of homogeneous oligosaccharide antigens that simulate cell-surface oligosaccharides on tumor cells. These are by far the most complex fully synthetic homogeneous vaccines ever brought forward to the clinic.

Finally, in 2003, Danishefsky described major advances in the total synthesis of glycopolypeptides containing complex-carbohydrate, high-mannose motifs. These are the most complex glycosylated peptides of defined structure ever produced in a laboratory.

Danishefsky earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry at Yeshiva University in 1956 and a Ph.D. degree in chemistry from Harvard University in 1962. After a stint as a Columbia University/NIH postdoctoral fellow with Gilbert Stork, Danishefsky became an assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh in 1964. In 1979, he became a professor at Yale University, where he stayed until his current joint appointment at Columbia University and the Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research in 1991.

Danishefsky has won numerous scientific awards and is the author of more than 620 publications.

The award address will be presented before the Division of Organic Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ralph F. Hirschmann Award In Peptide Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Roger Adams Award In Organic Chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE