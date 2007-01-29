Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Tracking fossil fuel CO2 with corn

January 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The distribution of fossil-fuel-produced CO2 in the lower atmosphere may be reflected in the tissues of annual plants—corn in particular—a new study suggests. Fossil fuels contain no 14C, a trait that renders the CO2 produced when we burn coal, oil, and gas distinguishable from other atmospheric CO2 sources. Annual plants take in this CO2 during their growth cycle. In areas with higher fossil-fuel-derived CO2, carbon in the plant tissue contains relatively lower percentages of 14C. This allows scientists to monitor atmospheric composition over an entire season. With this in mind, James T. Randerson, of the University of California, Irvine, and colleagues measured levels of 14C in corn plants in dozens of farmers' fields throughout North America and found a clear pattern: The Rocky Mountains, where 14C levels were highest, act as a barrier to fossil fuel CO2 migration across the U.S. Fossil fuel CO2 levels were higher in California and on the East Coast, particularly in states such as Pennsylvania and West Virginia (Geophys. Res. Lett. 2007, 34, L02816).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Permafrost thaw spurs methane emissions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrous oxide from Tibetan permafrost packs global warming punch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High Methane Leakage Found

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE