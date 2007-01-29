... and confirms that plastics is for sale

General Electric has confirmed published reports that it is considering a sale of its plastics business (C&EN, Jan. 15, page 13). "We continue to exit slower growth and more volatile businesses, and we are currently reviewing the potential disposition of our plastics business," said CEO Jeffrey R. Immelt in the company's fourth-quarter earnings announcement. The plastics unit posted 2006 sales of $6.7 billion, an increase of only 1% versus the year-ago period. Meanwhile, its earnings declined by 22%, to $674 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter