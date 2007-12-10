Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BUSINESS ROUNDUP

December 10, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Solutia says the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has confirmed its reorganization plan. The company expects the plan will become effective in late December or January, allowing it to emerge from bankruptcy.

Georgia Gulf will idle its 450 million-lb-per-year polyvinyl chloride plant in Sarnia, Ontario, until first-quarter 2008. The firm is temporarily shutting down capacity to make way for a modernized PVC line in Plaquemine, La., that will put another 450 million lb on the market.

DSM has begun construction of a $30 million plant to make waterborne acrylic resins in China. The new factory will be built on DSM's existing site in Guangdong province. It is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of next year.

AgraQuest, a developer of biopesticides derived from natural sources, has completed a $20 million funding round. The company says it will use the cash to launch five new products in the U.S. and to expand internationally.

Albemarle is building a 4,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Nanjing, China, that will make bisphenol A diphosphate flame retardants, which are added to plastic enclosures for electronic devices. A flame retardant plant in Orangeburg, S.C., will be put to other uses when the Chinese plant opens next year.

Prosonix, an Oxford, England-based developer of ultrasonic particle engineering technologies, has raised about $10 million in added funding. New investors include London's Solon Ventures and two Belgian groups, the Entrepreneurs Fund and Quest for Growth.

Arrowhead Research has named Christopher Anzalone as its president and CEO. The nanotechnology developer will also acquire Anzalone's private equity firm, Benet Group, through which it will gain stakes in the tissue regeneration company Nanotope, cancer drug delivery firm Leonardo Biosystems, and a third company being formed.

New England Peptide has opened a 1,000-sq-ft addition to its Gardner, Mass., facility. CEO Dave Robinson says the expansion adds a dedicated large-scale production suite and anticipates the company's planned entry into the market for clinical and commercial-grade peptides.

Maxygen has licensed its dengue virus antigen technology to vaccine maker Sanofi Pasteur. Maxygen will transfer a portfolio of preclinical dengue antigens for development as well as commercialization rights to a second-generation vaccine. Maxygen could receive up to $24.5 million plus royalties.

Hitachi Chemical will spend $32 million in Japan to increase its capacity for cerium oxide-based chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries by 50% to 15,000 metric tons per year. CMP slurries are used to smooth silicon wafers during semiconductor manufacturing.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

FRX raises funds for flame retardants
FRX Raises Funds For New Polymer Plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE