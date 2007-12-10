Chemical Shipments Rise in October

The value of all U.S. chemical shipments in October increased 1.9% from September and 4.7% from a year earlier, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Commerce Department. Excluding pharmaceuticals, demand for all other chemicals increased also 1.9% from the prior month but jumped 8.0% from October of last year. The inventories-to-shipments ratio for the total industry fell to 1.17 from September's 1.19 and from 1.22 in the previous October. The ratio, excluding drugs, dropped to 0.96 from 0.98 in September and 1.03 in the comparable 2006 month.
