Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Chemicals Advisory Panel Dismantled

December 10, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

EPA has quietly terminated a committee that provided advice about chemical regulatory policy. The National Pollution Prevention & Toxics Advisory Committee had been moribund since October 2006, when two representatives of environmental groups and an academician resigned (C&EN, Oct. 9, 2006, page 26). In a notice posted to the agency's website in late November, EPA said the panel, formed in 2002, "has completed its charge" and will no longer meet. The committee's biggest, and perhaps most influential, project involved recommending a method for screening toxicity data provided by chemical makers for hundreds of substances manufactured in volumes of at least 1 million lb per year. The agency informed the committee's remaining members that it will no longer be enlisting panels of outside advisers to provide recommendations on chemical policy. Instead, it will seek input from individual stakeholders at meetings the agency convenes on specific issues or at EPA-sponsored conferences, according to a letter from James B. Gulliford, EPA's assistant administrator for prevention, pesticides, and toxic substances.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US Congress probes industry influence on chemical approvals
US EPA seeks data from PFAS makers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Group urges EPA to request toxicity data earlier

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE