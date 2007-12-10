Dow Plans Rejigger of U.S. Resin Plants

Dow Chemical will stop selling acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) resins in the Americas for nonautomotive markets. The company says it will convert ABS plants in Gales Ferry, Conn., and Ironton, Ohio, to produce polystyrene and then fold them into the styrenics joint venture proposed by Dow and Chevron Phillips Chemical. Dow will supply the auto industry with ABS from its Midland, Mich., plant.
